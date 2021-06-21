Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home City News

Bangladesh’s single largest rooftop solar power plant inaugurated in Korean EPZ

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

The country's single largest rooftop solar plant was inaugurated on Sunday at the privately owned Korean Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Anwara upazila of Chattagram.
The power plant, installed on the rooftop of the factories in the EPZ will generate 16 MW in the first phase while the total capacity of the plant will be 40 MW.
Inaugurating the plant, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the government has been laying special emphasis on promotion of renewable energy across the country.
"We've set a target to generate 40 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2041", he told the function.    
The function was also addressed by South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun and Chairman  and  CEO Youngone Corporation Kihak Sung. South Korean conglomerate Youngone Corporation set up the Korean EPZ.
Nasrul Hamid said the project will encourage other industries to set up similar projects to promote green energy in the industrial sector.
Ambassador Lee Jang-keun said the 40MW rooftop solar panel project shows the vision and innovation of the KEPZ which sets an example not only to the other companies in Bangladesh but also to all in the region and in the whole world.
"It is not only saving money and production cost, but also makes the KEPZ and its business sustainable and resilient", he added.
It is how businesses can get along with nature and reduce the threat of climate change. It is perfectly in line with the Bangladesh government vision and energy strategy, he added.
He said Bangladesh's economy amid the corona pandemic might owe to the success of the KEPZ's operation and business.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2nd death anniv of AIBL former MD Habibur Rahman today
Rohingya Crisis: Norway always with Bangladesh
110th birth anniversary of Sufia Kamal held
Commander of Air Base Bashar,  Air Vice Marshal Md Nazrul Islam
Bangladesh’s single largest rooftop solar power plant inaugurated in Korean EPZ
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
5 detained for trying to sneak into India


Latest News
Man, nephew killed in Chattogram bike accident
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft