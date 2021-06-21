Killer of parents remanded

A Dhaka Court on Sunday placed Mehzabin Islam Moon on a four-day remand in a case filed over the murder of her parents and sister at Kadamtali in the capital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas passed the order after police produced her before the court, seeking seven-day remand.

Earlier, Mehzabin's uncle Shakhwat Hossain filed the case against her and her husband Shafiqul Islam.

She was, however, detained on Saturday in connection with the killing and being questioned at the police station, he said.