Bodies of teacher, domestic help recovered in Sylhet

A female teacher, Tapoti Rani Dey, 42, was found dead with her throat slit open at Osmaninagar in Sylhet.

On Sunday morning, Osmaninagar police recovered the bodies of the schoolteacher and her domestic help Gouranga Baidya, and sent those to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Police have confirmed that Gouranga alone committed the brutal murder after closing the door of the house. Later he hanged himself. The incident took place at Khairpur village of Soargaon in Dayamir union of Osmaninagar Upazila on Saturday. She used to teach at Soargaon Govt Primary School in Osmaninagar.

Osmaninagar Police Station OC Shyamal Banik said police had recovered the 'boti da' (kitchen knife) used in the murder. The teacher's throat has been cut open. The head was hanging from the skin of her neck.

According to family sources, Tapoti Rani Dey's husband and children are both doctors. She lives with her husband and son at their home in Soargaon village. The husband and son went for their private practice on Saturday afternoon, leaving Tapoti and Gouranga in the house. The killings were thought to have taken place sometime after dusk. However, the cause of the incident was not immediately known.





