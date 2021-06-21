Video
Home Back Page

Rly slab laying on Padma Bridge completed

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Staff Correspondent

The work of laying railway slabs on the Padma Bridge was completed on Sunday, said the Project Director of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project Shafiqul Islam.
'The work of laying slabs for the construction of railways on the Padma Bridge has been completed. Two thousand 959 slabs have been laid on it.  However, Shafiqul Islam mentioned that there is still a lot of work to be done including railing, installation of gas line and installation of electric line on the bridge.
Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Director. Afzal Hossain said, "We have not yet been allowed to work on the bridge. After they laid the slabs, we will start installing the rail lines and sleepers."
Afzal Hossain added, "We are working on both sides of the Padma Bridge. We have started the work of laying the railway lines from Saturday. We have re already installed sleepers in the Mawa part.





