PM hands over 53,340 new houses to homeless people

Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina on Sunday handed over 53,340 more new houses to the landless and homeless people across the country at the second phase of Ashrayan-2 Project.

She strongly reaffirmed that no one will remain homeless in the country as a part of her government pledge. The PM virtually inaugurated the distribution of tin-shed pucca houses among homeless people from her official residence of Ganabhaban.

The highest 12,436 houses were given in Rangpur division, 10,547 in Chattogram, 7,630 in Dhaka, 7,172 in Rajshahi, 7,153 in Barishal, 911 in Khulna, 2512 in Mymensingh and 1979 in Sylhet division. While exchanging views through videoconferencing with the beneficiaries of different areas Sheikh Hasina asserted, "Our target is to provide a shelter to every person and none will remain landless and homeless and in the country."

"The government is giving houses not only under the Ashrayan project but also under various programmes of the ministries. The government is working tirelessly to bring all the people under the housing scheme following the footsteps of Father of the Nation," she added. The Prime Minister said various quarters particularly the government officials and business people got inspired with the government Ashrayan project and extended their helping hands to this endeavour.

Hasina said, "There is nothing bigger than the joy inside him/her and the smile on his/her face when a homeless person gets a house."

She said giving houses to people has once again proved that "human beings are meant for human beings."

Regarding the slum dwellers of Dhaka city the PM said, "We have many slum dwellers in Dhaka city. They live there on rent. We want to let them live in healthy environment. So we are building flats for the slum dwellers. They can stay there on minimum rent."

On January 23, over 69,904 homeless and landless families received houses from the Prime Minister under the first phase of the project on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Besides, 100,000 more houses will be given by December next as part of the government's move to rehabilitate the country's homeless people.

Under the scheme, joint ownership of two-decimal land alongside a modern abode will also be given to both husband and wife of each family. Each family is getting the assets worth some TK 2.6 lakh, as the value of two-decimal land is on an average Tk 50,000. The construction cost of every house is nearly Tk 2 lakh while the cost of utility connection (electricity and gas) is around Tk 10,000.

According to the lists prepared under the Ashrayan project, the number of homeless and landless families (under class-K) is 293,361 in the country while the number of only homeless families (under class-Kha) is 592,261. PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, who moderated the function, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the project that he described as an inclusive development model formulated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







