10 killed in road accidents in 4 districts



Oblivious of the risk of accident, two women scale the median of Mayor Hanif Flyover at Jatrabari in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

Five microbus passengers, including two children, were killed as a truck hit the vehicle in Narsingdi district town on Saturday midnight, reports our Narsingdi correspondent.

The incident on Ghorashal-Tongi regional road at Sakura intersection also left eight people injured. The deceased were Mukti Akhter, 30, his son Sadeq Khan, 8, Rubi Akhter, 33, her daughter Raima Khan, 5, and Shamsunnahar, 60. All of them were relatives.

Mukti and Rahima died on the spot while Sadequl on way to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and Rubi and Rokeya on way to Dhaka, police and physicians said.

The microbus carrying 14 passengers met the accident while returning home after visiting a mazar in Sylhet, said Additional Superintendent of Narsingdi Police Inamul Haque.

Of the eight injured, four were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical conditions. The police seized the truck and are trying to nab its driver, the official added.

In Shivalaya upazila of Manikganj, a woman was killed and her husband injured as passenger bus ran over a rickshaw on Sunday, reports our correspondent.

Deceased Mazeda Begum, 35, was the wife of Farid Mia, a resident of Ramnagar village in Mohadebpur union under the upazila.

Barangail highway police outpost OC Riad Mahmud said a bus of 'Eagle Paribahan' ran over a rickshaw in Barangail Bus Stand area on Dhaka-Aricha highway around 1:00pm, leaving Mazeda dead on the spot and her husband injured.

Our Saver correspondent reported that two people died in separate road accidents in Savar on Sunday. The deceased are Joynul Abedin, 45, and Asiya Begum, 20.

Savar Highway Police Sub-Inspector Mozammel Haque said a truck carrying rods overturned in front of Savar's Rajalakh Farm on Dhaka-Aricha highway on Sunday morning. The assistant of the truck driver, Joynul Abedin, died on the spot. The body of the deceased was recovered and brought to Savar Highway Police Station. A pregnant woman was run over by a truck at Ashulia of Savar, on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, the same morning.

Deceased Asiya Begum, 20, was a worker of Snowtex Outerwear Ltd, a readymade garments factory.

Police said a truck ran over her at Niribili on Dhaka-Aricha highway in the morning when she was going to work, leaving her dead on the spot.

Our Panchagarh Correspondent adds: Two men were killed and another two were injured in a collision between a trolley and a three-wheeler on Banglabandha-Tentulia highway on Saturday.

The deceased were Shahin Hossan, 25, and Zakir Hossan.

The accident occurred in Rano Chandi area of Panchagarh's Tentulia upazila. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, said police.





Ten people were killed and several others injured in road accidents in Narsingdi, Manikganj, Savar and Panchagarh in last two days.Five microbus passengers, including two children, were killed as a truck hit the vehicle in Narsingdi district town on Saturday midnight, reports our Narsingdi correspondent.The incident on Ghorashal-Tongi regional road at Sakura intersection also left eight people injured. The deceased were Mukti Akhter, 30, his son Sadeq Khan, 8, Rubi Akhter, 33, her daughter Raima Khan, 5, and Shamsunnahar, 60. All of them were relatives.Mukti and Rahima died on the spot while Sadequl on way to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and Rubi and Rokeya on way to Dhaka, police and physicians said.The microbus carrying 14 passengers met the accident while returning home after visiting a mazar in Sylhet, said Additional Superintendent of Narsingdi Police Inamul Haque.Of the eight injured, four were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical conditions. The police seized the truck and are trying to nab its driver, the official added.In Shivalaya upazila of Manikganj, a woman was killed and her husband injured as passenger bus ran over a rickshaw on Sunday, reports our correspondent.Deceased Mazeda Begum, 35, was the wife of Farid Mia, a resident of Ramnagar village in Mohadebpur union under the upazila.Barangail highway police outpost OC Riad Mahmud said a bus of 'Eagle Paribahan' ran over a rickshaw in Barangail Bus Stand area on Dhaka-Aricha highway around 1:00pm, leaving Mazeda dead on the spot and her husband injured.Our Saver correspondent reported that two people died in separate road accidents in Savar on Sunday. The deceased are Joynul Abedin, 45, and Asiya Begum, 20.Savar Highway Police Sub-Inspector Mozammel Haque said a truck carrying rods overturned in front of Savar's Rajalakh Farm on Dhaka-Aricha highway on Sunday morning. The assistant of the truck driver, Joynul Abedin, died on the spot. The body of the deceased was recovered and brought to Savar Highway Police Station. A pregnant woman was run over by a truck at Ashulia of Savar, on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, the same morning.Deceased Asiya Begum, 20, was a worker of Snowtex Outerwear Ltd, a readymade garments factory.Police said a truck ran over her at Niribili on Dhaka-Aricha highway in the morning when she was going to work, leaving her dead on the spot.Our Panchagarh Correspondent adds: Two men were killed and another two were injured in a collision between a trolley and a three-wheeler on Banglabandha-Tentulia highway on Saturday.The deceased were Shahin Hossan, 25, and Zakir Hossan.The accident occurred in Rano Chandi area of Panchagarh's Tentulia upazila. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, said police.