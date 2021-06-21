Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Back Page

10 killed in road accidents in 4 districts

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

Oblivious of the risk of accident, two women scale the median of Mayor Hanif Flyover at Jatrabari in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

Oblivious of the risk of accident, two women scale the median of Mayor Hanif Flyover at Jatrabari in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

Ten people were killed and several others injured in road accidents in Narsingdi, Manikganj, Savar and Panchagarh in last two days.
Five microbus passengers, including two children, were killed as a truck hit the vehicle in Narsingdi district town on Saturday midnight, reports our Narsingdi correspondent.
The incident on Ghorashal-Tongi regional road at Sakura intersection also left eight people injured. The deceased were Mukti Akhter, 30, his son Sadeq Khan, 8, Rubi Akhter, 33, her daughter Raima Khan, 5, and Shamsunnahar, 60. All of them were relatives.
Mukti and Rahima died on the spot while Sadequl on way to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and Rubi and Rokeya on way to Dhaka, police and physicians said.
The microbus carrying 14 passengers met the accident while returning home after visiting a mazar in Sylhet, said Additional Superintendent of Narsingdi Police Inamul Haque.
Of the eight injured, four were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical conditions. The police seized the truck and are trying to nab its driver, the official added.
In Shivalaya upazila of Manikganj, a woman was killed and her husband injured as passenger bus ran over a rickshaw on Sunday, reports our correspondent.
Deceased Mazeda Begum, 35, was the wife of Farid Mia, a resident of Ramnagar village in Mohadebpur union under the upazila.
Barangail highway police outpost OC Riad Mahmud said a bus of 'Eagle Paribahan' ran over a rickshaw in Barangail Bus Stand area on Dhaka-Aricha highway around 1:00pm, leaving Mazeda dead on the spot and her husband injured.
Our Saver correspondent reported that two people died in separate road accidents in Savar on Sunday. The deceased are Joynul Abedin, 45, and Asiya Begum, 20.
Savar Highway Police Sub-Inspector Mozammel Haque said a truck carrying rods overturned in front of Savar's Rajalakh Farm on Dhaka-Aricha highway on Sunday morning. The assistant of the truck driver, Joynul Abedin, died on the spot. The body of the deceased was recovered and brought to Savar Highway Police Station. A pregnant woman was run over by a truck at Ashulia of Savar, on the outskirts of capital Dhaka, the same morning.  
Deceased Asiya Begum, 20, was a worker of Snowtex Outerwear Ltd, a readymade garments factory.
Police said a truck ran over her at Niribili on Dhaka-Aricha highway in the morning when she was going to work, leaving her dead on the spot.
Our Panchagarh Correspondent adds: Two men were killed and another two were injured in a collision between a trolley and a three-wheeler on Banglabandha-Tentulia highway on Saturday.
The deceased were Shahin Hossan, 25, and Zakir Hossan.
The accident occurred in Rano Chandi area of Panchagarh's Tentulia upazila.  The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, said police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Killer of parents remanded
Speedy Supply of Power and Energy Act-2010 creates room for graft: CPD
Bodies of teacher, domestic help recovered in Sylhet
Rly slab laying on Padma Bridge completed
PM hands over 53,340 new houses to homeless people
10 killed in road accidents in 4 districts
Lower courts start proceedings in person
Outgoing Army Chief given a farewell


Latest News
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Shykat, Sohan guide Shiekh Jamal to first Super League victory
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft