Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:57 AM
Home Back Page

Lower courts start proceedings in person

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Staff Correspondent

The lower courts across the country have begun regular functions with physical presence after more than two and a half months of closure due to Covid-19 surge.
On the first day of reopening the Dhaka Metropolitan Session's Judges court, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court and Dhaka District judge Court, the court premises were crowded after the justice-seekers and lawyers arrived on Sunday.
Following the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain decision, the lower courts conducted its proceeding in the capital.
Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued a notification saying that the courts will begin regular functions from June 20.
On April 5 this year, the Chief Justice declared closure for all the regular courts, including the Appellate and High Court Divisions, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
If the local administrations impose restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection, the, proceedings could be conducted virtually without a physical presence in the civil and criminal courts and tribunals of the district and metropolitan areas, the notice said.


