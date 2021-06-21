Video
Monday, 21 June, 2021
Editorial

Surging road accidents

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

On May 20 at least 7 people were killed in separate road accidents in three districts, Brahmanbaria, Gopalganj and Munshiganj. Barely a month had passed, and at least ten more people were killed and dozens of others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Bogura, Narsingdi, Bhola and Narayanganj on last Saturday. The apparent cause behind these accidents was poor and reckless driving. Needless to mention, the deteriorating state of our roads, in the midst of high Monsoon season, have only added misery to the fresh spate of accidents.

However, according to the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), in January 2021 alone, as many as 484 people were killed and 673 injured in 427 road accidents across Bangladesh-a 25.58 percent rise year-on-year. At least 445 lives were lost in 340 road accidents in January last year.

The point, however, the high death rate on Bangladesh roads is also because of a chronic lack of investment in systemic, targeted, and sustained road safety programmes. Additionally, most of the accidents occurring so frequently on our roads and highways are quite avoidable. What we are witnessing under the current circumstances, road accidents is fast spreading like a pandemic, adding woe to another pandemic, in our districts and high ways.

However, The Road Safety Authority has recently drafted a new National Road Safety Action Plan for the years 2021-2024 - aiming to bring down number of fatalities and injuries resulting from road accidents by 25 percent by the year 2024 - and 50 percent by the year 2030. That said - it must be noted that this authority has already failed to deliver on its previous promises, which was to curb the number of road casualties by 50 percent by the year 2020.

So far a total of 8 action plans have been drafted by the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) since 1997, but none of them have been able to reach their target. Although a new plan has been formulated, there has been no proper enquiry over why the previous ones have been so ineffective in their implementation. Unless the latest NRSC plan is stringently enforced, death on our roads would only keep mounting.

Surprisingly enough, with or without a lockdown, road accidents are seemingly becoming unpreventable in today's Bangladesh. It is time for the government to act, and not simply look away as more and more innocent lives continue to be lost on our perilous roads. In conclusion, there is no point in having a law, if it is not going to be implemented, and it is the duty of the state to ensure that families of all road accident victims receive justice.



« PreviousNext »

