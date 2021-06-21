

Surging road accidents



However, according to the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), in January 2021 alone, as many as 484 people were killed and 673 injured in 427 road accidents across Bangladesh-a 25.58 percent rise year-on-year. At least 445 lives were lost in 340 road accidents in January last year.



The point, however, the high death rate on Bangladesh roads is also because of a chronic lack of investment in systemic, targeted, and sustained road safety programmes. Additionally, most of the accidents occurring so frequently on our roads and highways are quite avoidable. What we are witnessing under the current circumstances, road accidents is fast spreading like a pandemic, adding woe to another pandemic, in our districts and high ways.



However, The Road Safety Authority has recently drafted a new National Road Safety Action Plan for the years 2021-2024 - aiming to bring down number of fatalities and injuries resulting from road accidents by 25 percent by the year 2024 - and 50 percent by the year 2030. That said - it must be noted that this authority has already failed to deliver on its previous promises, which was to curb the number of road casualties by 50 percent by the year 2020.



So far a total of 8 action plans have been drafted by the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) since 1997, but none of them have been able to reach their target. Although a new plan has been formulated, there has been no proper enquiry over why the previous ones have been so ineffective in their implementation. Unless the latest NRSC plan is stringently enforced, death on our roads would only keep mounting.



