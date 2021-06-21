Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Child labour is a curse to the society

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

Dear Sir
Education is the backbone of a nation. Education is needed to eradicate illiteracy. Education is needed to build a better society. If children are deprived of education they will remain a curse to our society. By definition, everyone under the age of eighteen is a child. At present it can be seen that these children are working in different places.

The children are working in tea stall, brick kilns, metal welding factories. When they should study, when they should go to school, during this time they spend a lot of time earning money. According to research data, about 28 per cent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 engaged in child labor and 35 percent of children between the ages of 12 and 14 are out of school. This child labor data is constantly raising our concerns. Another notable piece of research is, the rate of child labor in rural areas (14 per cent) is almost three times higher than in urban areas (5 per cent). In this way, they gradually move away from the light of education.

So, family members also need to be made aware of child labor. Now is the time to be aware. Be aware of child labor and stop it.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram Government College



