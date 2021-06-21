

A mosque with unique design attracts visitors at Shibchar

The has been built in front of the college located at Duttopara of Panchchar-Bhanga portion of the Padma Bridge Expressway.

Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, MP, has built it at his own cost. It took about three years to complete the mosque.

The construction was completed by December last year. Later, the mosque was opened for prayer. It constituted attractive Gambuj, four pieces of eight-wing Chinese electric fan of 12-foot long and Turkish chandelier. The mosque is 25-foot high.

Its wide windows allow air from four sides. As a result, the inside atmosphere remains always cool. There are one Imam, one Moazzin and two khadems in the mosque. The mosque is being governed by the college committee.

A recent visit saw a crowd of people who came from different areas. Teenagers, youths and elderly people were seen taking photographs. Visitors were also seen performing prayer. The evening illumination was displaying the mosque attractively.

One visitor coming from Gopalganj Abdur Rahman said, "Suddenly my eye got struck with the mosque on my way to house from Dhaka. I had once a glance at the mosque from bus. Now I have come to see it."

Ahsan who came from Gouranodi said, the wide highway on one side and the attractive mosque on other make a rare outlook.

Ex-head teacher of Duttopara TN Academy Abdul Wahab Mia said, "We sought a mosque to chief whip. But it was not in our thinking that he would present us such a worthy mosque. We are delighted to get it."

Mosque caretaker Pitar Khan said, all structural features of the mosque including the main architecture and windows were chosen by Chief Whip himself; its design was made by Kazi Mohammad Hanif who designed many mosques including the extension of Baitul Mukarram mosque. The mosque is about 12.5 feet above the Expressway."

But Pitar declined to disclose the construction cost, and said, "In fact, it is not known to me."

