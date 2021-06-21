Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Countryside

Woman, daughter killed in gas cylinder blast at Sreepur

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, June 20: A woman and her daughter have been killed in a gas cylinder blast at a multi-storey building in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sonia Zannat, 25, her two-year-old daughter Humasa Zannat.
Sreepur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Raihan said the incident took place on the fourth floor of the building in Mulaid Village at around 11am, which left Sonia and her daughter Humasa Zannat injured.
The injured were admitted to Al Hera Medical Centre.
More than 50 per cent of Sonia's body was burnt in the incident while Humasa's 60 percent, said Humayun Kabir, a physician at the hospital.
They were, later, shifted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the duo died while undergoing treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A mosque with unique design attracts visitors at Shibchar
Woman, daughter killed in gas cylinder blast at Sreepur
Four electrocuted in three districts
Corona patient commits suicide in Chuadanga
Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman, as chief guest, handed over a cheque of Tk 1.20 lakh
6,340 houses handed over to landless families in six dists
Teesta erodes homesteads, crop lands at Sundarganj
Lightning kills teenager at Koyra


Latest News
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Shykat, Sohan guide Shiekh Jamal to first Super League victory
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft