Woman, daughter killed in gas cylinder blast at Sreepur

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, June 20: A woman and her daughter have been killed in a gas cylinder blast at a multi-storey building in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Zannat, 25, her two-year-old daughter Humasa Zannat.

Sreepur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Raihan said the incident took place on the fourth floor of the building in Mulaid Village at around 11am, which left Sonia and her daughter Humasa Zannat injured.

The injured were admitted to Al Hera Medical Centre.

More than 50 per cent of Sonia's body was burnt in the incident while Humasa's 60 percent, said Humayun Kabir, a physician at the hospital.

They were, later, shifted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the duo died while undergoing treatment.







