Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Countryside

Four electrocuted in three districts

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Brahmanbaria, Bhola and Kurigram, in three days.  
BRAHMANBARIA: A man and his minor son were electrocuted in Kasba Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Golam Maula, 35, son of Khalek Mia, a resident of Haturabari area under Badoir Union in the upazila, and his son Zubayer, 7.
Meanwhile, Golam's wife Samsunnahar is undergoing treatment at 250-bed Brahmanbaria General Hospital with injuries from the electric shock.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kasba Police Station (PS) Alamgir Bhuiyan said Golam Mawla, a labourer, saved some money and was preparing to buy a refrigerator with the money.
The family came in contact with a live electric wire while they were shifting their steel almirah to accommodate the refrigerator at around 6:30am, leaving the father and the son dead on the spot and the mother injured, the OC added.
CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A young man was electrocuted in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 25, son of Abdul Munaf, a resident of Madraj Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Nazrul came in contact with a roadside electric wire while returning to home riding on a motorbike at noon, which left him dead on the spot.
Dularhat PS OC Md Murad Hossain confirmed the incident.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Tahmina Begum, 35, was the wife of Nur Amin, a resident of Purba Fakirpara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Tahmina came in contact with live electricity when she was cooking food in a rice cooker at home in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.
She was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumer Roy confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A mosque with unique design attracts visitors at Shibchar
Woman, daughter killed in gas cylinder blast at Sreepur
Four electrocuted in three districts
Corona patient commits suicide in Chuadanga
Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman, as chief guest, handed over a cheque of Tk 1.20 lakh
6,340 houses handed over to landless families in six dists
Teesta erodes homesteads, crop lands at Sundarganj
Lightning kills teenager at Koyra


Latest News
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Shykat, Sohan guide Shiekh Jamal to first Super League victory
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft