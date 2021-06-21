Four electrocuted in three districts

Four people including a woman were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Brahmanbaria, Bhola and Kurigram, in three days.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man and his minor son were electrocuted in Kasba Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Golam Maula, 35, son of Khalek Mia, a resident of Haturabari area under Badoir Union in the upazila, and his son Zubayer, 7.

Meanwhile, Golam's wife Samsunnahar is undergoing treatment at 250-bed Brahmanbaria General Hospital with injuries from the electric shock.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kasba Police Station (PS) Alamgir Bhuiyan said Golam Mawla, a labourer, saved some money and was preparing to buy a refrigerator with the money.

The family came in contact with a live electric wire while they were shifting their steel almirah to accommodate the refrigerator at around 6:30am, leaving the father and the son dead on the spot and the mother injured, the OC added.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A young man was electrocuted in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 25, son of Abdul Munaf, a resident of Madraj Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Nazrul came in contact with a roadside electric wire while returning to home riding on a motorbike at noon, which left him dead on the spot.

Dularhat PS OC Md Murad Hossain confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Tahmina Begum, 35, was the wife of Nur Amin, a resident of Purba Fakirpara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Tahmina came in contact with live electricity when she was cooking food in a rice cooker at home in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumer Roy confirmed the incident.







