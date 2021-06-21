Corona patient commits suicide in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, June 20: A coronavirus patient, allegedly fearing social harassment, committed suicide in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzaque, 50, hailed from Gargari Village in the upazila.

Family members informed Abdur Razzaque had been suffering from cold and fever for the last few days. On June 16, he tested positive for coronavirus and since then he had been undergoing treatment at home.

Moyna Khatun, wife of the deceased, said her husband became mentally upset following detection of virus.

"He was heard coughing in the morning. I went to his room around 10am to call him, but I found my husband hanging from the ceiling," said Moyna.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Aminul Haque Rokon said red flag was hoisted on Abdur Razzaque's house on June 17 after he tested positive for the virus.

He might have committed suicide in fear of being harassed socially, the UP chairman added.








