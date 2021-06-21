

Feni DC Md Wahiduzzaman, as chief guest, handed over a cheque of Tk 1.20 lakh to younger brother of language martyr Abdus Salam Abdul Karim in the DC office conference room in the town on Sunday. Ministry of Cultural Affairs organised the programme. ADC (General) Md Golam Zakaria, Parshuram Upazila Chairman Kamal Uddin Majumder and Executive Engineer of Feni Public Works Department Shaad Andalib were also present at that time. photo: observer