6,340 houses handed over to landless families in six dists

A total of 6,340 semi-pucca houses under Ashrayan Project-2 were handed over to the landless and homeless people in six districts- Pirojpur, Jashore, Kurigram, Netrakona, Noakhali and Nilphamari, as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho.'

The handing-over ceremony was inaugurated through a video-conferencing by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Ganabhaban on Sunday at 10:30 am.

On the day, more than 53,000 landless and homeless families across the country get houses and lands.

Each house has been constructed on an area of 305.76 sq feet having two rooms and one kitchen room holding two decimals of land with inclusive facilities such as hygiene latrine and balcony.

The houses are being built on government khas land at a cost of about Tk 1.90 lakh. Besides, per house transport cost has been fixed at Tk 4,000.

PIROJPUR: A total of 2,400 homeless and landless families got houses in the district on Sunday.

On behalf of the PM, semi-pucca houses, keys, and land ownership documents were handed over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Sazzad Hossain at a function held in the auditorium of Upazila Parishad. Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Bashir Ahmed presided over it.

Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khairul Hasan, Sadar Upazila Chairman Mujibur Rahman Khalek, Joint Secretary (JS) of District Awami League (AL) Aktaruzzaman Fulu, Organising Secretary Ziaul Hasan Gazi, journalists, public representatives, and recipients were present.

Of the allotted houses, 300 are in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila, 400 ones in Nazirpur Upazila, 204 in Nesarabad, 350 in Bhandaria, 300 in Indurkhani, 250 in Kawkhali, and 200 houses in Mothbaria Upazila. Each house has been built at Tk 1.90 lakh.

Earlier, at a press briefing DC told journalists that Pirojpur Sadar Upazila is the only area where 40 families have been rehabilitated on purchased lands in Tona Union.

Under Phase-1, 1,175 families were given the PM's houses under the same project.

So far, a total of 3,179 destitute families have been provided with houses in the district.

JASHORE: A total of 100 houses were handed over in the district. Of these, five houses are in Sadar Upazila, 21 ones in Bagharpara, 14 in Jikorgachha, 10 in Chougachha, 25 in Monirampur, eight in Abhoynagar, five in Keshabpur, and 12 in Sharhsaye Upazila.

A total of 1,173 families have got houses under Phase-1 and 2 in the district.

KURIGRAM: In the district, 1,070 families got houses under the Ashrayan Project-2.

The distribution function was held on the premises of 89 houses built in Nawdabos area of Panchhgachhi Union in Sadar Upazila. It was attended by State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain, Prof MA Matin, MP (Kurigram-3), and Md Aslam Hossain Saudagar, MP (Kurigram-1).

NETRAKONA: Under Phase-2, a total of 925 families got houses in the district. The recipients included 65 disabled and 24 transgender families. They are from 10 upazilas of the district.

In the morning, the house-giving function was held in the conference room of the DC office. DC Kazi Md Abdur Rahman presided over it. The houses, keys and deed papers were handed over by State Minister for Social Welfare Bir Muktijoddha Md AshrafAli Khan Khasru.

Of the allotted houses, 35 are in Durgapur Upazila, 44 in Sadar, 25 in Barhatta, 50 each in Kalmakanda and Atpara, 56 in Kendua, 75 in Mohanganj, 80 in Madan, 400 in Khaliajuri, and 20 houses in Purbodhala Upazila.

NOAKHALI: Under the Phase-2, 835 families got houses in the district.

A total of 1,286 houses for Ka-category families were allocated under the second phase.

The distribution ceremony was held in Bir Sreshthro Ruhul Amin Auditorium in Sonaimuri Upazila. It was attended by DC Khorshed Alam Khan, SP Alamgir Hossain, and MP HM Ibrahim (Noakhali-1) and PM's PS Jahangir Alam.

NILPHAMARI: A total of 1,010 families got houses under Phase-2 in the district.

The house distribution function was held in the conference room of the DC office. Niphamari-2 MP Asaduzzaman Noor was connected with the virtual meeting. It was attended, among others, by DC Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury, SP Moklesur Rahman BPM, PPM, ADC (Overall) Azharul Islam, and UNO Elina Aktar. On behalf of the PM, DC handed over houses, keys, and deeds among the recipients.

On February 23, 637 families were given houses under Phase-1.











