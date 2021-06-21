Video
Teesta erodes homesteads, crop lands at Sundarganj

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Our Correspondent

The photo shows erosion by the Teesta River in Sundarganj Upazila. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, June 20: Hectares of standing crop land are being eroded by the River Teesta at different points of Sundarganj Upazila in the district, making the farmers more worried about their crops.
Locals sources said, erosion by the river has taken serious turn in Uzan Bochagari, Panchpir Kheyaghat, KhordaL Athsala and Kashimbazar area of the upazila in recent days with the rise of water level in the river. As a result, the homesteads owned by the people living on the left bank of the river are being devoured by the river.
Many of the affected families have taken shelter on higher places or flood control embankment and passing their days and nights miserably.
The people who lead their families by selling the crops produced on the river bed are in tension as their crops land is being eroded by the river.
Reaz Miah, a farmer of Hazarirhaat area under Belka Union of the upazila said, he farmed jute on three bighas of land during the current season; the crop grew well, and he expected desired output against the crop, but all hopes and aspirations were eliminated as one bigha of crop land had already been devoured by the Teesta.
As the jute sticks have not been matured, he cannot harvest it for rotting, for which he has counted huge loss.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Syed Mahmud Reza Munna said as many as 4,272 hectares of land were brought under jute farming during the current season, and the farmers farmed the lion share crop on the Teesta River bed with the hope of getting desired output.
The farmers would face huge loss due to erosion by the river, he added.
When contacted, Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) here Mokhlasur Rahman said with the rise of water level in the river, the erosion had started at many points at the left bank of the river.
Considering the interest of the river bank people, the BWDB Kurigram had started river bank protection work along the left bank of the river to check erosion, and it was going on in full swing.


