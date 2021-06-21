Lightning kills teenager at Koyra

KOYRA, KHULNA, June 20: A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Koyra Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Touhidullah, 19, son of Taibur Ali Molla, a resident of Gharilal Village in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck him at around 12:30pm while he was catching fish in the Shakbaria River in Chhota Antihara area under Dakshin Bedkashi Union, which left him dead on the spot.

Dakshin Bedkashi Union Parishad Chairman GM Shamsur Rahman confirmed incident.











