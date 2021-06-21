Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two people died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Sunamganj and Thakurgaon, in two days.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A teenage boy, who was injured after falling from the rooftop of his residence in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district, died at Ibne Sina Hospital in Sylhet on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Rahat Alam, 16, was the son of Kamal Mia, a resident of Mohammadpur Village under Kalkalia Union in the upazila. He was an SS examinee from Eralia Bazar High School in the area.

The deceased's family sources said Rahat fell from the rooftop of the house accidentally at around 5pm on Friday.

He was rushed to Jagannathpur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Ibne Sina Hospital in Sylhet following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Rahat died there at around 4pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

THAKURGAON: An elderly man from ethnic community died after drinking toxic liquor in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Charan Pahan, 60, son of late Ramesh Pahan, was a resident of Nekmarad Pashchim Ghonoshyampur Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Charan Pahan felt sick after drinking alcohol at night.

As his condition was deteriorated, the family members took him to Ranishankail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Charan Pahan dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Ranishankail Police Station SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









