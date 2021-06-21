Covid-19: 35 more die, 950 more infected in 13 districts

A total of 35 more people died of coronavirus and 950 more have been infected with the virus in all 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Joypurhat, Bogura and Dinajpur, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 28 more people died of coronavirus and 763 more have been infected with the in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Sunday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 45,032 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 825, including highest 208 in Khulna, followed by 154 in Kushtia, 108 in Jashore, 73 in Chuadanga,66 in Jhenidah, 65 in Bagerhat, , 62 in Satkhira, 33 in Meherpur, 31 in Narail and 25 in Magura while 28 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

In last 24 hours, highest 28 fatalities were reported in nine districts in the division.

Of the newly deceased, seven are in Kushtia, five in Chuadanga, four in Jashore and Jhenidah each, two in Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira each, one in Magura and Narail districts each.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increase compared to the previous day's figure of 625, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected, 34,320 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 194 new recoveries found on Sunday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 5,695 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 45,280 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 34,965 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 186 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 142 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 223 were detected in Khulna followed by 164 in Kushtia, 90 in Jhenidah, 73 in Jashore, 68 in Chuadanga and Bagerhat each, 44 in Narail, 19 in Meherpur and 14 in Satkhira districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases are now stands at 12,821 in Khulna, 9,480 in Jashore, 6,338 in Kushtia, 3,397 in Jhenidah, 2,866 in Satkhira, 2,591 in Chuadanga, 2,550 in Bagerhat, 2,272 in Narail, 1,385 in Magura and 1,333 in Meherpur districts.

JOYPURHAT: Five more people including two women have died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 11am on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as A Wadud Master, 72, son Ayez Uddin of Laxmibhita Sarderpara Village in Akkelpur Upazila; Kaniz Fatema, 65, wife of Abul Kalam Azad of Jamalganj Pashchim Matapur Village in Sadar Upazila; Saleha Begum, 85, wife of Abdus Sattar Mandol of Khanjanpur area; A Wadud, 65, son of Faruq Hossain of Ghugail Village in Khetlal Upazila; and A Samad, 80, son of Basir Uddin of Dharanji Union in Panchbibi Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 22 in the district.

Meanwhile, 46 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours here.

Joypurhat Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Wazed Ali confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said some 243 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 46 people found positive for the virus.

A total of 345 people have been infected with the virus infection in the district in the last 7 days, the CS added.

BOGURA: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Monser Ali, 55, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.

He tested positive for the virus and was undergoing treatment at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 346 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 74 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 21.04 per cent, taking the total virus cases to 12,872 in the district.

Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

He said a total of 346 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 74 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 12,176 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 351 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the district.

DINAJPUR: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours with infection rate of 34.89 per cent.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 151 here.

Meanwhile, some 67 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 6,943 in the district.

Dinajpur CS Dr Abdul Quddus confirmed the information at around 2:30pm on Sunday.

He said a total of 192 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday where 67 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 32 in Sadar, 18 in Nawabganj, seven in Biral, five in Birampur, two in Hakimpur and Parbatipur each and one in Fulbari upazilas.

The district-wise breakup of the total virus cases is 4,029 in Sadar, 385 in Biral, 416 in Birampur, 188 in Birganj, 184 in Bochaganj, 263 in Chirirbandar, 233 in Fulbari, 96 in Ghoraghat, 142 in Hakimpur, 178 in Kaharole, 127 in Khansama, 188 in Nawabganj and 514 in Parbatipur upazilas.

Among the total infected, a total of 5,818 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.





