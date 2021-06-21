Three murdered in three dists

Three people including a schoolgirl and a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Magura and Panchagarh, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A fourth grader girl has allegedly been killed after rape in Godagari Upazila of the district.

Police recovered the body of the 11-year-old girl from inside a haystack outside of her house in Pakri Union of the upazila on Sunday morning.

Kakanhat Police Investigation Centre Inspector Mahmudul Hasan said the girl went to bed with other family members on Saturday night.

But, her parents found the girl missing since they woke up in the morning.

After a hectic search, they found the body inside a pile of hay and informed police.

The inspector said that initially it was assumed that the girl might have been violated any time at night and then killed.

Investigation is going on to reveal the truth, the official added.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man was murdered in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday during prayer at mosque.

Deceased Alauddin alias Pakhi Master, 55, was a resident of Palashbaria Village in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher at Palashbaria Uttar-Purbapara Government Primary School.

The deceased's elder brother Firoz Elahi said co-villagers Rabiul Molla, 40, and Bashi Molla, 55, hacked Alauddin in the afternoon over previous enmity when he was performing Asr prayer at mosque.

Hearing cry for help, locals rushed in, but the accused fled the scene.

The injured was taken to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Alauddin succumbed to his injuries there at around 10:30pm while undergoing treatment.

However, police on Sunday morning arrested three persons following a case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) in this connection. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur PS Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident.

DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH: A woman was hacked to death and five others of her family members were injured in an attack carried out by their rivals in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Jaheda Begum, 45, was the wife of Mulluk Mia, a resident of Char Tista Village under Chilahati Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mulluk Mia had been at loggerheads with one Israil Hossain in the area over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to it, Israil along with his people attacked the family members of Mulluk Mia on Thursday night, leaving six people injured.

The injured were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where Jaheda died at dawn on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Debiganj PS OC Jamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused and filing of a case is underway in this connection.









