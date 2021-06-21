47 killed as battle for Yemen’s Marib flares

DUBAI, June 20: Renewed battles between government forces and Huthi rebels over the strategic city of Marib in northern Yemen have left 47 dead, including 16 pro-government forces.

The Iran-backed rebels are seeking to seize control of Marib and its surrounding oil fields, the Yemeni government's last stronghold in the north after six years of fighting that has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Yemen had intensified, in parallel with the fierce campaign for control of Marib, which has left thousands dead on both sides.

But with no agreement in sight, the fighting has flared again after a lull over the past month.

16 soldiers from their ranks were killed, including six officers, on Saturday. The insurgents rarely report their casualties.

The Huthis "launched attacks on various fronts, in an attempt to advance, but they were mostly repelled," one of the officials said. -AFP







