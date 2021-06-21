UK allows outdoor weddings for first time

LONDON, June 20: The British government said Sunday it will permit outdoor non-religious wedding ceremonies in England and Wales for the first time, boosting a sector hard-hit by the pandemic.

Up to now, England and Wales have only allowed Jewish and Quaker weddings outdoors, while others have to marry in a room or a fixed permanent structure. Scotland does allow outdoor weddings.

Justice Minister Robert Buckland told Sky News the reform gave "greater flexibility" for weddings to "have more guests in a safe way".

Under the new rules, from July 1 people in England and Wales will be able to have non-religious weddings and civil partnership ceremonies outside or "under a partially covered structure" at approved venues such as hotels, the Ministry of Justice said. -AFP







