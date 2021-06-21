Video
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:54 AM
Home Foreign News

Ex-UK speaker defects to labour with attack on Johnson

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

LONDON, June 20: The colourful former speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow said he has left the Conservatives to join the opposition Labour Party, saying the country is "sick of lies" under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Bercow, who stepped down as speaker in October 2019 after 10 years, said he joined the Labour Party a few weeks ago because he shared its values. "I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand," he told the Observer.
"The conclusion I have reached is that this government needs to be replaced. The reality is that the Labour Party is the only vehicle that can achieve that objective. There is no other credible option."    -AFP


