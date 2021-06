A protestor secures a Brazilian flag next to roses placed by the NGO Rio de Paz









A protestor secures a Brazilian flag next to roses placed by the NGO Rio de Paz on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, in memory of Brazil's half a million COVID-19 victims, on June 20. On the eve, Brazil became the second country after the United States to surpass 500,000 Covid-19 deaths as the South American giant grapples with a third wave of the pandemic. photo : AFP