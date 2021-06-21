Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Foreign News

Modi’s J&K All-Party Meet

On delimitation, not statehood

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

On delimitation, not statehood

On delimitation, not statehood

NEW DELHI, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting on June 24 with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir is about the delimitation exercise, which has started in the new Union Territory ahead of the assembly elections, sources said on Sunday, brushing off speculation about a restoration of statehood.
Though the government has promised that statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time, that time has not come yet. The meeting is an attempt by the Centre to seek political validation of the administrative exercise which started in the first week of June, they said.
The sources also conceded that while the issue of restoring statehood can be discussed, any such step will require sanction of parliament. There is also no question of restoring the special status which was granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, they added.
For now, the Centre is ready to begin the assembly election process for which the delimitation exercise has to be completed first.
The delimitation involves redrawing the boundaries of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in a state or Union Territory.  
The Delimitation Commission -- formed last year and headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai -- has already written to all the District Commissioners, seeking basic information.  
Fourteen leaders from eight political parties from Jammu and Kashmir -- including Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party and the National Conference -- have been invited for the meeting on June 24, which will take place in Delhi. This will be the Prime Minister's first interaction with all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.
So far, a chunk of political leaders have boycotted the meetings. Leaders such as National Conference's Farooq Adullah, Hasnanin Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone did not attend the meeting of the commission.
The PDP also held a meeting today to discuss the invitation. There has been no word on the decision yet.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Driver rams cyclists, 6 injured
UK allows outdoor weddings for first time
Ex-UK speaker defects to labour with attack on Johnson
A protestor secures a Brazilian flag next to roses placed by the NGO Rio de Paz
On delimitation, not statehood
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Bennett warns world of Ebrahim Raisi
A health worker inoculates a woman with the jab of Covishield vaccine


Latest News
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Shykat, Sohan guide Shiekh Jamal to first Super League victory
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft