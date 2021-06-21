Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Foreign News

SL probes troops over ‘humiliation’ of Muslims

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

COLOMBO, June 20: Sri Lanka's military launched an investigation Sunday after social media posts showed soldiers forcing minority Muslims to kneel on the streets as a punishment for flouting lockdown rules.
Armed troops ordered Muslim civilians to raise their hands in the air while kneeling on a road in the town of Eravur, about 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of the capital Colombo. Local residents said they considered the order to be degrading and humiliating, while officials acknowledged that troops had no power to mete out such punishments.
The victims were on their way to two restaurants to buy food. "An initial Military Police investigation has already commenced after certain photos went viral depicting an alleged harassment in the Eravur area," the army said in a             statement.
It said the officer in charge had been removed and the soldiers involved ordered to leave the town. "The army will adopt the strictest disciplinary action against all errant army personnel," the military added, in a rare display of willingness to investigate its own.
Sri Lanka is under a month-long lockdown to contain a third wave of coronavirus infections. The number of deaths from the virus has increased more than fourfold to 2,531 since the start of the wave in mid-April.
The military, which is facing allegations of war crimes in a decades-long Tamil separatist war that ended in 2009, has been deployed to help police and health authorities enforce virus restrictions.
Successive governments have denied that troops killed around 40,000 civilians in the final stages of the separatist war, which claimed more than 100,000 lives in total between 1972 and 2009.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Driver rams cyclists, 6 injured
UK allows outdoor weddings for first time
Ex-UK speaker defects to labour with attack on Johnson
A protestor secures a Brazilian flag next to roses placed by the NGO Rio de Paz
On delimitation, not statehood
Myanmar rejects UN ruling
Bennett warns world of Ebrahim Raisi
A health worker inoculates a woman with the jab of Covishield vaccine


Latest News
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Shykat, Sohan guide Shiekh Jamal to first Super League victory
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft