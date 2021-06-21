Video
Monday, 21 June, 2021
Biden warns of variant's threat

China gives 1b Covid shots; Brazil toll hits 500,000

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, June 20: The United States unlikely to reach his self-imposed deadline of having 70% of adults partly vaccinated against the coronavirus by July 4, President Joe Biden stepped up his drive for Americans to get their shots, warning that those who decline risk becoming infected by a highly contagious and potentially deadly variant.
In an afternoon appearance at the White House, Biden avoided mentioning the 70% target that he set in early May and instead trumpeted a different milestone: 300 million shots in his first 150 days in office. But even as he hailed the vaccination campaign's success, he sounded a somber note about the worrisome delta variant, which is spreading in states with low vaccination rates.
"The best way to protect yourself against these variants is to get vaccinated," the president declared. His remarks came as his administration begins a final push to reach the July 4 goal over the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, China on Sunday announced it had administered its one-billionth shot in the world's biggest coronavirus inoculation drive as Brazil's death toll from the pandemic passed 500,000. The global death toll from Covid-19 is now more than 3.8 million and many nations are still battling outbreaks, but vaccine drives in some countries are allowing activities that were unthinkable a few months ago.
China's vaccine milestone comes after the number of shots administered globally passed 2.5 billion on Friday. But the Asian giant's vaccination efforts initially got off to a slow start after a successful fight against the virus left little sense of urgency to get jabbed.
A lack of transparency and previous vaccine scandals have also led to resistance among many residents. Authorities have set an ambitious target of fully vaccinating 40 percent of China's nearly 1.4 billion people by the end of this month.    -AFP


