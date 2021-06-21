Video
Taliban want ‘genuine Islamic system’

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021

KABUL, June 20: The Taleban said on Sunday (June 20) that they were committed to peace talks, adding that they wanted a "genuine Islamic system" in Afghanistan that would make provisions for women's rights in line with cultural traditions and religious rules.
The statement came amid slow progress in the talks between the hardline Islamic group and Afghan government representatives in Qatar and as violence rises dramatically around the country ahead of the withdrawal of foreign forces by      Sept 11.
Officials have raised concerns over the stalling negotiations and have said the Taleban has not yet submitted a written peace proposal that could be used as a starting point for substantive talks.
"We understand that the world and Afghans have queries and questions about the form of the system to be established following withdrawal of foreign troops," said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taleban's political office, in the statement, adding the issues were best addressed during negotiations in Doha.
"A genuine Islamic system is the best means for solution of all issues of the Afghans," he said. "Our very participation in the negotiations and its support on our part indicates openly that we believe in resolving issues through (mutual) understanding."
He added that women and minorities would be protected and diplomats and NGO workers would be able to work securely.
"We take it on ourselves as a commitment to accommodate all rights of citizens of our country, whether they are male or female, in the light of the rules of the glorious religion of Islam and the noble traditions of the Afghan society," he said, adding that "facilities would be provided" for women to work and be educated.    -AFP


