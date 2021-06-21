Video
Home Sports

Glen Kamara, Finland's quiet threat who took stand against racism

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

HELSINKI, JUNE 20: Finland's fans will have eyes on star strikers Teemu Pukki and Joel Pohjanpalo as the Euro 2020 debutants face Belgium on Monday, but one of the team's greatest assets will be quietly effective midfielder Glen Kamara.
"I'm very close to saying that he is, these days, the best player on the team," Janne Oivio, sports journalist at Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, told AFP of the 25-year-old who this season helped undefeated Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title.
But the softly-spoken Kamara was recently thrust into the limelight not for his footballing skills but for being racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela.
Born in Finland to Sierra-Leonean parents before moving to London aged 12, Kamara has impressed at the Euro, winning praise for his skill in tight spaces, his knack for winning duels, and his composure under pressure.
"He's very relaxed all the time (on the pitch), but that doesn't mean he's not fighting," Finland coach Markku Kanerva told reporters, calling Kamara "definitely one of our key players".
At a Europa League match in March, however, footage shows the normally serene Kamara reacting with disbelief after Kudela covers his mouth and says something into his ear.
"I felt humiliated. All my family, friends, fans, whoever is watching, I felt like a little boy," Kamara later told UK channel ITV.    -AFP



