Belgium match 'biggest in our history', says Finland coach

SAINT PETERSBURG, JUNE 20: Finland coach Markku Kanerva called Monday's final Group B game against Belgium the "most important in our history" as they seek a place in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

The Finns are third in the group after winning their opening game 1-0 against Denmark, a victory overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest, before losing by the same score to Russia.

A win over leaders Belgium would secure Finland a spot in the knockout phase on their debut at a major tournament, as well as top spot if Russia fail to beat Denmark.

"It's the most important match in our history. A huge dream can be fulfilled, which is qualification. It's in our hands," Kanerva said in Sunday's press conference.

"My colleagues will keep me informed of the score (in the other game). I hope we don't need to take that into account. I want us to be in charge of our own match. We have the chance to finish top of the group."

A draw would be enough for Finland if Russia lose to Denmark, but they could also go through in spite of a defeat against the world's top-ranked side depending on other results.

"Our dream was to take part in this Euro, but just because that dream is achieved doesn't mean we don't have others," said defender Jere Uronen.

"We know it's very important for the whole country, it's a question of national pride.

"We've been together for a month, our families miss us, but we don't want to go home to them yet. Being here is the peak of my career. I don't want this story to end." -AFP












