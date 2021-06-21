Video
Monday, 21 June, 2021
Norway's football clubs to decide on World Cup boycott

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223

OSLO, JUNE 20: Norway's football community will on Sunday decide whether to boycott next year's World Cup in Qatar.
Under pressure from grassroots activists the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) is holding an extraordinary congress to decide whether to pass up football's showpiece event.
"Both sides have been active. I am very uncertain about the result," the federation's president Terje Svendsen told AFP ahead of the meeting.
Ole Kristian Sandvik, spokesman of the Norwegian Supporters Alliance (NSA), said the games in the Gulf state in 2022 will "unfortunately be like playing on a cemetery," using a term commonly employed by opponents of Norway's participation.
Norway, which has not qualified for a major international competition since Euro 2000, is currently fourth in its World Cup qualifying group.
So although qualification seems an uphill task, the result of the vote could have an impact on whether Norway and its star Erling Braut Haaland -- one of the hottest properties in world football -- continue to play qualifying matches.
The movement calling for a boycott began when the Tromso IL club spoke out against alleged human rights abuses in February.
"We can no longer sit and watch people die in the name of football," the first division club said.
Qatar has faced criticism for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in the construction of stadiums and infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup, with campaigners accusing employers of exploitation and forcing labourers to work in dangerous conditions.    -AFP


