Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 June, 2021, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH reports 13 more deaths in 24hrs       Pfizer vaccination starts        204 Union Parishads' elections underway       
Home Sports

India all out for 217 in World Test final

Published : Monday, 21 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (2nd L) and New Zealand's Tim Southee (2nd R) examine the shape of the new ball on the third day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on June 20, 2021. photo: AFP

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson (2nd L) and New Zealand's Tim Southee (2nd R) examine the shape of the new ball on the third day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between New Zealand and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on June 20, 2021. photo: AFP

SOUTHAMPTON, JUNE 20: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson dismissed Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in quick succession on his way to a superb five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 217 in their first innings of the World Test Championship final at Southampton on Sunday.
Towering paceman Jamieson finished with miserly figures of 5-31 in 22 overs, including 12 maidens, for what was the 26-year-old's fifth five-wicket haul in just eight career Tests.
Jamieson took wickets throughout the innings, removing Rohit Sharma when the opener was well set.
He also dismissed India captain Virat Kohli and the dangerous Rishabh Pant early on Sunday's third day before striking in successive balls after lunch to remove tailenders Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.
After a wet outfield delayed Sunday's start by 30 minutes, India resumed on 146-3 with Kohli 44 not out and Rahane unbeaten on 29.
A combination of gloomy skies and a green-tinged pitch, which assisted an already formidable pace attack, made conditions for batting extremely difficult.
Kohli, 10 years to the day since his Test debut against the West Indies in Kingston, had not added to his overnight score when he fell to the eighth ball he faced Sunday.
The nearly 7ft (2.13 metres) tall Jamieson got a full-length delivery to nip back and strike the star batsman on the front pad.
Kohli reviewed Michael Gough's decision but the English umpire's 'out' verdict was upheld to end a stand of 61, with ball-tracking technology indicating the delivery would have hit the top of leg stump.
Such was New Zealand's accuracy that Kohli's 132-ball innings included just one boundary -- a cover-driven four off left-armer Neil Wagner to get off the mark.
The usually free-scoring Pant needed 20 balls to get off the mark, with a four through midwicket off Jamieson.
Two balls later, however, Jamieson dismissed the wicketkeeper when Pant, unable to resist a full-length delivery that moved away, drove loosely outside off stump and was well caught at second slip by Tom Latham.
Rahane had batted in composed fashion during an admirable 117-ball innings with five fours.
But, one run shy of a fifty, he was cramped trying to pull a Wagner short ball and lobbed a simple catch to Latham, now at mid-wicket.
Ravindra Jadeja, dropped on 11, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 22, staged a modest recovery to take India to 211-7 at lunch.
Ishant fell soon afterwards though, edging Jamieson to first-slip Ross Taylor.
Next ball, Jamieson's well-directed yorker had Bumrah lbw for a golden duck.
But No 11 Mohammed Shami denied Jamieson a hat-trick with a cover-driven four worthy of a top-order batsman.
The innings ended when Jadeja was well caught down the legside by diving wicketkeeper BJ Watling -- in his last match before retirement -- off left-arm quick Trent Boult for 15.
Friday's first day was washed out completely, but match referee Chris Broad does have a special dispensation to extend this final into a sixth day if he rules extra time is required to compensate for overs lost in the game.
This match, the culmination of the inaugural World Test Championship that has spanned two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Glen Kamara, Finland's quiet threat who took stand against racism
Toothless Spain battling for Euro 2020 lives after Poland stalemate
Emotional Richardson punches Tokyo ticket at US trials
Germany brush aside holders Portugal to resurrect Euro hopes
Griezmann rescues draw for France against Hungary
Belgium match 'biggest in our history', says Finland coach
Sri Lankan sports minister favours yoga sessions for cricketers
South Africa eye Test sweep against West Indies


Latest News
India’s daily Covid cases further fall to 53,256
Pfizer vaccination starts
204 Union Parishads' elections underway
Bangladesh calls for 'effective actions' to repatriate Rohingyas
Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
Iran nuclear deal negotiators take stock
Tahsan visits Rohingya camps
40pc power will come from renewable sources by 2041: Nasrul
Elections to 204 Union Parishads Monday
Shykat, Sohan guide Shiekh Jamal to first Super League victory
Most Read News
Father’s Day alert!
Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
International Yoga day
3rd pandemic wave hits as Brazil surpasses half million COVID deaths
Top Chinese nuclear scientist dies falling off building
Recognizing refugees in rebuilding their lives 
BPL football resumes Friday
Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet
Taliban: 'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace, women's rights
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft