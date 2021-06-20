72 per cent of cyber crime victims do not get remedy: Study

Barely 22 percent of the cyber crime victims in the country lodge complaints to the law enforcing agencies and the get their expected results, according to a volunteer organization Cyber Crime Awareness Foundation's (CCA) research report.

The research report titled "The trend of Bangladesh Cyber Crime: 2021 reveals that only 21.43 percent of the victims of cyber crime have formally complained.

It means that about 72 percent of the victims either remain out of the facility or do not get any result even after complaining.

The report is based on a survey of 168 people and all of them were victims of cyber crime in 2019-20.

Monira Nazmi Jahan, Convener of the CCA Foundation's research cell and senior lecturer in the Law Department at East West University, presented the report at a webinar marking the organization's sixth anniversary on Friday.

Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Analyzing the comparative statistics of cyber crimes, the report says that crimes like hacking of other online accounts including social media are first in this case, the rate of which is 28.31 percent in 2020.

However, in the 2019 report, this rate was 15.35 percent and the incidence of propaganda through social media was 22.33 percent but this time it has come down to 16.31 percent and it is in the second position in terms of crime.

The survey report shows that the use of pictures or videos (pornography) of private moments of sexual moves increased as a tool of harassment.

The crime rate has increased from 6.5 percent in the last year to 7.69 percent in 2020.

Meanwhile, the level of crime by threatening to send online messages has risen to the third top position and the level of this crime has decreased by about 3 percent compared to the last report.

Presenting the report, Monira Nazmi Jahan, Convener of the foundation, said only 21.43 percent of the victims of cyber crimes complained to law enforcement agencies.

The remaining 78.57 percent of the victims do not complain. The survey report also suggests that those who complained, only 22.22 percent informed that they had received the expected remedy.

72.22 percent did not get the expected remedy and the remaining 5.56 percent did not comment.