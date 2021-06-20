Better gas exploration needed for cost effective energy supply

Local investors on Saturday urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for meeting the growing energy need for diverse economic operations.

They urged extensive exploration for natural gas to ensure cost effective energy supply in the industrial units in future.

Making these remarks at a webinar on Saturday, they also put emphasis on blended energy mix and energy diversification to offset the shortage of gas.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organized the webinar titled "Future of Industrial Fuel Source in Bangladesh: LPG and LNG".

Senior Secretary, Energy & Mineral Resources Division, Md. Anisur Rahman joined the webinar as the chief guest. Member (gas), Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Md. Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury joined as the special guest. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman chaired and moderated the webinar.

The government will take an initiative soon to remove existing discrimination between Eastern and Western regions of the country in getting gas supply.

"We are examining different options including installation of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) at Mongla and Payra ports," he said.

"We need to focus on local gas exploration first," Senior Secretary Md Anisur Rahman said, adding that the western part of the country is deprived of the required gas connection.

He put emphasis on arrangement of getting licenses easily at a relatively cheaper rate.

"100 million cubic foot gas has been added to the national grid recently. We did not stop gas exploration. It is good news that we have found a new gas field in Jokiganj from where BAPEX will explore gas," he said.

"It is reality that our capacity for onshore gas exploration is quite satisfactory but for offshore gas exploration we still encourage foreign explorers," he said.

He informed that the government will establish an LPG terminal in Matarbari with a capacity of 12 million tonne where 40 thousand-tonne capacity ship will be able to come. If it is done, one third cost will be reduced.

"For the first time the BERC fixed coordinated LPG prices in the country. On 7th or 8th July, a meeting will be held again to review the price and the private sector has to convince BERC to review the price. By 2025 we will require about 3 million tonne LPG," said Md. Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury, Member (gas), Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

Taking part in the discussion, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said energy plays a pivotal role in the economic development and industrial progress of a country. The growing energy need for diverse economic operations demand a blended energy mix to offset the shortage of gas, he said.

"To accelerate the industrial growth in a planned and more environment-friendly way, we need to put more focus on the import and production of alternative fuel like LPG and LNG alongside natural gas exploration," he said.

"Considering the rising demand for LPG, LPG bottling and storage facilities need to be installed under the public-private partnership model. However, "tariff fixation" of these fuels needs to be readdressed holistically for prioritising rational cost and doing business from an industrial perspective," he suggested.

Engineer Khondokar Saleque Sufi, former Director (Operation), GTCL, Petrobangla, presented the keynote paper. He highlighted that LNG and LPG will be the future fuel for industries in Bangladesh.

Professor Dr. M. Shamsul Alam, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Daffodil International University, also a leader of CAB, urged protecting the interest of mass consumers as well.

"For RMG industry, LPG/LNG could be a short term solution but the strategic priority is something else. We have 144 LEED green factories and over 500 more are in the pipeline. Thirty-nine out of 100 global top rated LEED certified factories are in Bangladesh. All these green factories are having a significant portion of their energy mix from renewable sources mainly Solar PV," Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, told the webinar.

"Solar energy will be the cheapest power source. By the year 2041, 30 per cent of total demand of electricity will come from renewable energy which is 11 to 12 per cent now. By the year 2050, worldwide 85 per cent electricity will come from renewable energy," said Md. Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, Assistant Professor and Director, Centre for Energy Research, United International University.









