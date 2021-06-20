Video
Dispose of rape cases quickly: CJ

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Saturday urged all the judges of the subordinate courts to dispose of the women and child rape cases quickly.
It is not desirable to delay in the rape cases considering the height of the offence as it is a heinous crime. However, every effort must be made to bring these cases to justice expeditiously, he said.
The Chief Justice made the call while delivering his speech as chief guest in a webinar titled "Violence and rape against women and children: what should do" organised by national inquiry committee of the
National Human Right Commission (NHRC).
Syed Mahmud Hossain said, the court would punish the rapist if the testimony of the rape victim or child is credible. I hope the court will not be influenced by anyone while conducting rape cases, he added.
We are doing our utmost to get rid of the allegations of delay in the trial. The country has seen a speedy trial in the Nusrat rape and murder case, which was admirable though the case has not finally disposed of, he said.
Such heinous crimes would come down if we can ensure a speedy trial in all rape and violence cases, he added.
Nasima Begum, NDC, the chairman of the NHRC, presided over the discussion while NHRC's full-time member Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division's Secretary Md Moinul Kabir and Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar spoke as a special guest in the webinar.
A total of 249 participants joined in the programme, including the District and Session's Judge, Judge of the Women and Child Repression Tribunal, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and Chief Judicial Magistrates.   
The NHRC has recently formed a National Inquiry Committee for preparing a report on violence against women and child which will place its recommendations to the government.
Senior District and Session's Judge Jesmin Ara Begum has been made convenor of the 11 members committee.


