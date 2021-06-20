JnU students, teachers slam DSCC plan to build market on Dhupkhola playground  

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) condemned the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) plan to build a market and a park on the central playground at Dhupkhola.

On June 10, Shamsuzzoha, Councillor of Ward No 45, DSCC and Haridas Mallick, Sub-Assistant Engineer of the Corporation placed poles at the four corners of the playground as per the map.

The administration and students of Jagannath University expressed their displeasure after the matter came to light that the corporation was planning to build a market on the playground without informing Jagannath University.

The Jagannath University Teachers' Association (JnUTA) has strongly condemned and protested the construction of the proposed market by the DSCC on the central Dhupkhola ground, the only place for the students to exercise and conduct their outdoor sports tournaments.

The information was given in a protest letter signed by Jagannath University Teachers Association President Prof Dr Noor Alam Abdullah and General Secretary Prof Dr Shamima Begum.

The protest letter reads, "We have focused on the news item titled 'Dhaka South City Corporation is constructing a market in the playground of Jagannath University' published in various newspapers on June 18." It is one of the three fields in Dhupkhola and the only place for sports and exercise of Jagannath University students."

"Such an initiative of DSCC has caused deep frustration and anger among the teachers, students and staff of Jagannath University. Therefore, Jagannath University Teachers' Association is strongly protesting against such an initiative of the City Corporation and is drawing the attention of the appropriate authorities," the letter mentioned.











