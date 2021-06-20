Video
Sunday, 20 June, 2021
Khaleda returns home from hospital

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returns to her Gulshan residence in the capital on Saturday after undergoing treatment at a city hospital for one and a half months. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has returned to her Gulshan residence 'Firoza' on Saturday after 54 days. She was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Algamir told the Daily Observer "Madam is still suffering from various physical complications. Although her medical board decided to take her home, because there is a risk of infection in the hospital" he added.
Shairul Kabir Khan, member of the media wing of the BNP chairperson, told the Daily Observer that "Khaleda Zia left the hospital at 8.10 pm and reached home. The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders were present at the house at the moment."
Khaleda  was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27, three days after she  tested positive for coronavirus a second time. She first tested positive on April 11. She also has arthritis, diabetes and eye problems.
She also got treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at the Evercare Hospital with breathing
difficulties.
Her family members are thinking of taking her to the UK or Thailand or Singapore but did not get permission from the government.
The government released Khaleda from jail on March 25 last year, suspending the sentence as per section 401 (1) of the Criminal Code of Procedure.
The suspension was later extended twice.
The BNP chairperson landed in jail on February 8, 2018, after a special court sentenced her to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On October 30, 2018, the High Court raised her punishment to 10 years.


« PreviousNext »


