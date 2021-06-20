Consumers worried as daily essentials get pricier

The prices of daily essential commodities including vegetables, soybean oil, eggs, chicken, potatoes, ginger and garlic saw a further rise during the last one week, adding to the worry of common people amid the overall income fall during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During visits to different kitchen markets in the capital on Saturday, it was seen that broiler chicken was selling at Tk 150 to Tk 160 per kg, up from Tk 130 to Tk 140 last week.

However, red layer chicken was selling at Tk 230 to Tk 240 per kg and 'golden chicken' for Tk 200 to Tk 230 per kg as before.

One litre of bottled soybean oil costs Tk 160 although it was sold at Tk 150 only two days ago.

Four eggs sold at Tk 36 on Saturday, although it sold at Tk 32 last week and Tk 28 a month ago.

Meanwhile, the price of bay leaves has increased to Tk 150 to Tk 180 while it was Tk 110 per kg a week ago.

The price of ginger which was Tk 120 per kg last week rose to Tk 140 per kg while imported garlic sold at Tk 140 per kg on Saturday against Tk 130 a week ago.

Meanwhile, the price of potatoes, which was Tk 18 to 20 per kg for months, has gone up to Tk 25 in one go. The price of onion has remained unchanged during the week, selling at Tk 45 to Tk 50 per kg.

According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, soybean oil price increased by four percent in two days while it has increased by 43 percent in one year.

The price of ginger increased by 12 percent and bay leaves by 26 percent in the last one week, while the price of eggs increased by 24 percent in last one month, said sources at the state-run marketing agency.

Market sources said cauliflower is selling for Tk 40 to Tk 50, eggplant Tk 40 to Tk 60, cucumber Tk 40 to Tk 50, patal at Tk 40 to Tk 50, barbati at Tk 60 to Tk 70, ripe tomatoes at Tk 60 to Tk 70 as before.

Prices of kachur lati and papaya also remained unchanged during the week, selling for Tk 50 to Tk 60 and Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg.

Good quality Miniket rice is selling at Tk 74 to Tk 75 per kg in the retail market whereas it sold for Tk 70 to Tk 72 before the budget or a month ago. BR-28 rice is selling at Tk 52 to Tk 54 per kg, which was earlier sold at Tk 48 to Tk 50. Good variety of coarse rice is selling at Tk 50 to Tk 52 per kg, which was earlier sold at Tk 45 to Tk 46.

Hilsa fish is selling in the market for Tk 1000 to Tk 1400. Large shrimps are being sold at Tk 900 per kg.

Besides, rui fish is selling at Tk 330 to Tk 360 per kg, katal at Tk 300 to Tk 330 per kg, pangas at Tk 190 Tk 220, pabda at Tk 550 to 600, small tilapia at Tk 140 to Tk 150 and large tilapia at Tk 190 to Tk 200 per kg.











