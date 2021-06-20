Video
Rain drenches Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Like many other areas of the capital, this road at Tikatuli went under water on Saturday as continual rain marks the ongoing monsoon. photo : Observer

Dhaka woke up to another drenched morning Saturday as intermittent monsoon rains continued across the country.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasted Saturday, Monsoon trough is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay commencing 9am today.
 Meanwhile from 6am to 3pm, 28 mm of rains were recorded in the Dhaka city.
"The axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its
associated troughs extends up to North Bay," says BMD's weather forecast.
However, maritime ports were advised to lower the local cautionary signal number three for now.
According to the forecast, light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal  and  Chattogram divisions. Many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh  and  Sylhet divisions are likely to see moderately heavy to very heavy falls including places over the country.
An outlook for the next 72 hours forecasted by BMD however shows a possible decrease in rain/thunder showers.    -UNB


