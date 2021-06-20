Video
Met Office Fear Landslides

Heavy rain submerges Chattogram city

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 19: The meteorological department of the country, in a weather forcast, apprehended that landslides may happen in the port city, Chattogram due to heavy rainfall during the next two days.
Meanwhile, a hill in Lakhan Bazar near Ispahani intersection has been damaged due to heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon.
The Patenga Met office has recorded 127 mm raifall during the last 24 hours ending at 3 pm on Saturday.
Following the rainfall, Chattogram has witnessed water-logging causing a serious problem for the city
people.
Almost all 41 wards of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) have have gone under knee deep water following a heavy rain.
The water-logging remained for hours together made the civic life miserable.     Almost all the low lying areas of the port city Chattogram have gone under water. Nearly three million residents of the city have been marooned.
Besides, the businessmen of Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hub of the country have been affected as most of the godowns and shops have been submerged by the rain water.
The commercial activities of Khatunganj and Chaktai have been badly affected due to water-logging for hours together.
Chattogram district administrations have taken several step to remove the slum people from the risky areas developed in the downstraem of hills.
Miking has been continued in the slum areas to remove safer places since this noon.
A total of 18 shelter have been opened for the slum people in the city.
Meanwhile, the adminstration have evcited 370 families from the hilly slums developed on both sides of the Bayezid-Fouzderhat link road recently. On June 7 last the hills on both sides of the Link road had been slided for heavy rainfall.
Every year the administration took such step in the rainy season, but failed. As a result, every year a large numbers of slum people have been killed by a hill slides during the rainy season.
The slums developed in the downhill areas have now turned into a death trap due to landslides, particularly in the rainy season.


