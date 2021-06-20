Mass inoculation with Chinese vaccine begins

With the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine of Covid-19 the second phase of mass vaccination has begun across the country on Saturday when only medical and dental college students are being vaccinated on a priority basis at four centres in the capital.

There are four medical colleges in the capital are conducting the inoculation drive. They are Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical

College Hospital and Mugda Medical College Hospital.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), people under ten categories will be given priority during the second phase. These people include - Chinese citizens living in Bangladesh, government health workers, members of law enforcement agencies, medical, dental and nursing college students, people who have already registered, and Bangladeshi migrant workers who have been approved by the Manpower Development Bureau to go abroad.

Apart from them, officials and employees involved with selected government projects, the cleaners of two city corporations of Dhaka Metropolitan, and people involved in the funeral of Covid-19 victims will get the Sinopharm vaccine.

Brig Gen Nazmul Islam, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said, "Vaccination programme of Chinese Sinopharm has started from today. Initially, students of DMCH and students of two other private medical colleges will be vaccinated here in the next 3 to 4 days. Later, those on the priority list, including expatriates, will be vaccinated in phases."

"Medical students are being vaccinated first in priority basis so that treatment of patient won't disrupt if the Indian Delta variant spreads in a deadly manner," he added.

Sinopharm jabs are being given at one designated centre in each district of the country.

These hospitals will have one vaccination centre and two booths in each centre. Besides, there will be one vaccination centre in each district except Dhaka district and there will be two booths in each centre.

However, booths have to be opened depending on the number of vaccinators. A booth can be set up for 150 to 200 people. If there are more than two hundred vaccine recipients, two booths have to be set up.







