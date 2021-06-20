Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mass inoculation with Chinese vaccine begins

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

With the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine of Covid-19 the second phase of mass vaccination has begun across the country on Saturday when only medical and dental college students are being vaccinated on a priority basis at four centres in the capital.
There are four medical colleges in the capital are conducting the inoculation drive. They are Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical
College Hospital and Mugda Medical College Hospital.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), people under ten categories will be given priority during the second phase. These people include - Chinese citizens living in Bangladesh, government health workers, members of law enforcement agencies, medical, dental and nursing college students, people who have already registered, and Bangladeshi migrant workers who have been approved by the Manpower Development Bureau to go abroad.
Apart from them, officials and employees involved with selected government projects, the cleaners of two city corporations of Dhaka Metropolitan, and people involved in the funeral of Covid-19 victims will get the Sinopharm vaccine.
Brig Gen Nazmul Islam, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said, "Vaccination programme of Chinese Sinopharm has started from today. Initially, students of DMCH and students of two other private medical colleges will be vaccinated here in the next 3 to 4 days. Later, those on the priority list, including expatriates, will be vaccinated in phases."
"Medical students are being vaccinated first in priority basis so that treatment of patient won't disrupt if the Indian Delta variant spreads in a deadly manner," he added.
Sinopharm jabs are being given at one designated centre in each district of the country.
These hospitals will have one vaccination centre and two booths in each centre. Besides, there will be one vaccination centre in each district except Dhaka district and there will be two booths in each centre.
However, booths have to be opened depending on the number of vaccinators. A booth can be set up for 150 to 200 people. If there are more than two hundred vaccine recipients, two booths have to be set up.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
72 per cent of cyber crime victims do not get remedy: Study
Pakistan not to allow US bases for action in Afghanistan: Imran Khan
Better gas exploration needed for cost effective energy supply
Dispose of rape cases quickly: CJ
JnU students, teachers slam DSCC plan to build market on Dhupkhola playground  
Khaleda returns home from hospital
Consumers worried as daily essentials get pricier
Rain drenches Dhaka


Latest News
Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Resolution on Myanmar fails to recommend actions on Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka
ACC files case against two Dhaka Bank officials
BNP leader Shafi expelled from party
Hungary hold France to 1-1 draw
DPL Super League: First day's play washed out
CJ calls for quick disposal of woman and child rape cases
Minor drowns in Bhola pond
Woman dies in gas cylinder blast
Khaleda returns home
Most Read News
Exciting final on cards
Sexagenarian man found dead at Baraigram
Politics of vaccination
Causes and solutions to waterlogging in Dhaka city
Is C-19 worsening  antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh?
Rooftop garden:  A touch of green in urban civilization
Living in the bubble of inflation
Three people murdered in 3 dists
Fruit farmers, traders suffer at Betagi for lack of cold storage
Three die in Cumilla road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft