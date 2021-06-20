Video
Highest 67 C-19 deaths in 49 days

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The country on Saturday saw the highest number of deaths in the last 49 days as 67 patients died from the deadly coronavirus, taking the total death to 13,466 and 3,057 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 848,027.
Besides, 1,725 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 92 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 16,963 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The day's infection rate stood at 18.02 per cent and the overall infection rate 13.45 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 34 were men, and 33 were women. Of the victims, 65 died in different hospitals across the country while two died at home. Of them, 24 were in Khulna division, 14 in Dhaka, 11 in Chattogram, eight each in Rajshahi      and Rangpur, and one each in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,657 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,809 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
However, the fast-spreading virus claimed more than 3,868,300 lives and infected over 178,659,500 people across the world, according to worldometer.
At the same time, more than 163,177,000 people have also recovered so far from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


