AL plans to revamp grassroots

The ruling Awami League (AL) is trying to boost its field level organizational strength which became partially sedate in last one and half year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the country. The party is going to form all district and upazila level due committees. And divisional and district level sub-committees will be formed to guide district and upazila level party activities and to solve all disputes and conflicts of party men.

According to party insiders, AL has targeted to form all root level expired committees within a short time and divisional responsible leaders have been sitting with their purview unit committee leaders. They are focusing on the organizational strength and resolving the in-coordination between field level leaders and party-backed public representatives especially the MPs.

While talking to the Daily Observer AL Presidium Member and senior leader Faruk Khan said, "We are now trying to form all the committees which have remained stalled due to coronavirus pandemic. Already, we have started our activities. Recently we have done Dhaka divisional committee meeting and we have decided to resolve all problems by talking with field level leaders on telephone."

"If corona situation gets well then we will go physically to the root levels. Party has eight divisional committees and if the committees think that they will form sub-committee to guide district and upazila committees then they can do it," he added.

Regarding incoordination in the party, Faruk Khan said, "From the very beginning of the corona period as the only party Awami League have stood by the people. Every person of our party along with leaders of associate bodies has tried to stand beside people with whatever they have. As a result, our party was organized during corona period. So, there is no incoordination in our party."

However, AL Organising Secretary Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq said, "As we cannot do any demonstration and outdoor meeting due to the Covid-19 pandemic so on last June 10 Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave some directions to us regarding organizational matters. She directed us to work with district, city and upazila level leaders to find out and solve organizational incoordinations and weakness by forming sub-committees."

"The district level sub-committees will be formed to guide city and upazila AL and the formation of the committees will be as like as our central sub-committees," he added.

Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq also said, "We the organizational secretaries and other responsible leaders are continuing our organizational visits to the respective assigned areas. I am responsible for Rangpur division and the incomplete committees of Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts have already been completed. Hopefully, the two district committees will get approval from our party president within two or three days."

Besides, regarding party's organizational activities AL's Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan said, "Party's divisional responsible leaders including joint general secretaries and organizing secretaries are regularly doing meeting with their respective area's leaders and they directed them (field level leaders) different organizational activities. Coordination meetings with district AL presidents and secretaries, upazila level leaders and local MPs will be continued as general organizational process."

"Meanwhile, we are doing zoom meetings with the office departments of all district committees across the country from the central office department. We are inquiring about their activities and taking information regarding their work management," he added.
















