Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

3 Nasir, Omi accomplices sent to jail after remand

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Court Correspondent

Three women, who were arrested with Nasir and Omi in the case of attempting to rape actress Pori Moni, were sent to jail on Saturday after a three-day remand each.
The accused who were sent to jail are Lipi Akter, Sumi Akter and Nazma Ameen Bristy.
On June 15 the three women and others were placed on remand in the case under Narcotics Control Act.
 Nasir and Omi are now in police custody for seven days in the same case.
The police seized foreign liquor and 1,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from their possession at the Uttara apartment which was raided after Pori Moni had filed the attempt to rape and murder case with the Savar Police Station on June 14.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Outgoing Army Chief given a farewell
3 Nasir, Omi accomplices sent to jail after remand
No headway over return of 1.1m Rohingyas to their homes
Third wave ‘inevitable, could hit India in 6 to 8 weeks’: AIIMS chief
10 teen gangsters held with weapons
India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies of C-19 aged 91
Three of a family found dead in city
10 die in road accidents across country


Latest News
Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Resolution on Myanmar fails to recommend actions on Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka
ACC files case against two Dhaka Bank officials
BNP leader Shafi expelled from party
Hungary hold France to 1-1 draw
DPL Super League: First day's play washed out
CJ calls for quick disposal of woman and child rape cases
Minor drowns in Bhola pond
Woman dies in gas cylinder blast
Khaleda returns home
Most Read News
Exciting final on cards
Sexagenarian man found dead at Baraigram
Politics of vaccination
Causes and solutions to waterlogging in Dhaka city
Is C-19 worsening  antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh?
Rooftop garden:  A touch of green in urban civilization
Living in the bubble of inflation
Three people murdered in 3 dists
Fruit farmers, traders suffer at Betagi for lack of cold storage
Three die in Cumilla road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft