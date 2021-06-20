3 Nasir, Omi accomplices sent to jail after remand

Three women, who were arrested with Nasir and Omi in the case of attempting to rape actress Pori Moni, were sent to jail on Saturday after a three-day remand each.

The accused who were sent to jail are Lipi Akter, Sumi Akter and Nazma Ameen Bristy.

On June 15 the three women and others were placed on remand in the case under Narcotics Control Act.

Nasir and Omi are now in police custody for seven days in the same case.

The police seized foreign liquor and 1,000 pieces of Yaba tablets from their possession at the Uttara apartment which was raided after Pori Moni had filed the attempt to rape and murder case with the Savar Police Station on June 14.