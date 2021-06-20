No headway over return of 1.1m Rohingyas to their homes

World Refugee Day today. More than 82.4 million people have been passing days now as refugee across the world. Of those, some 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals known as Rohingya of Rakhine state have been sheltered in Bangladesh, according to the UN Refugee Agency flagship 'Global Trends Report' published on June 18 (Friday).

According to the report, the number of people fleeing wars, violence, persecution and human rights violations, rose last year to around 82.4 million, a further four percent increase on top of the already record-high of 79.5 million, recorded at the end of 2019.

The Global Trends Report published also said that the restrictive Covid -19 pandemic did not slow the global forced displacement and instead could have left thousands of refugees and asylum seekers stranded and vulnerable.

In this situation, the 'World Refugee Day' is being observed on Sunday with the theme of 'Together we heal, learn and shine'. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Refugee Agency, has determined the theme aiming at resolving the crisis and betterment of the displaced people.

To observe the day, the UNHCR, the Government of Bangladesh and local and international non-government agencies and development bodies working to look after the distressed people have taken different programmes despite Covid 19 pandemic.

In a statement released through the website of UNHCR, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that only together can we end this pandemic and recover. Only together can we revive our economies. And then, together, we can all get back to the things we love.

The UN Chamber Music Society has arranged a virtual concert in celebration of the World Refugee Day on Sunday.












