Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

World Refugee Day Today

No headway over return of 1.1m Rohingyas to their homes

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

World Refugee Day today. More than 82.4 million people have been passing days now as refugee across the world. Of those, some 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals known as Rohingya of Rakhine state have been sheltered in Bangladesh, according to the UN Refugee Agency flagship 'Global Trends Report' published on June 18 (Friday).
According to the report, the number of people fleeing wars, violence, persecution and human rights violations, rose last year to around 82.4 million, a further four percent increase on top of the already record-high of 79.5 million, recorded at the end of 2019.
The Global Trends Report published also said that the restrictive Covid -19 pandemic did not slow the global forced displacement and instead could have left thousands of refugees and asylum seekers stranded and vulnerable.
In this situation, the 'World Refugee Day' is being observed on Sunday with the theme of 'Together we heal, learn and shine'. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Refugee Agency, has determined the theme aiming at resolving the crisis and betterment of the displaced people.
To observe the day, the UNHCR, the Government of Bangladesh and local and international non-government agencies and development bodies working to look after the distressed people have taken different programmes despite Covid 19 pandemic.
In a statement released through the website of UNHCR, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that only together can we end this pandemic and recover. Only together can we revive our economies. And then, together, we can all get back to the things we love.
The UN Chamber Music Society has arranged a virtual concert in celebration of the World Refugee Day on Sunday.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Outgoing Army Chief given a farewell
3 Nasir, Omi accomplices sent to jail after remand
No headway over return of 1.1m Rohingyas to their homes
Third wave â€˜inevitable, could hit India in 6 to 8 weeksâ€™: AIIMS chief
10 teen gangsters held with weapons
India mourns as â€˜Flying Sikhâ€™ Milkha Singh dies of C-19 aged 91
Three of a family found dead in city
10 die in road accidents across country


Latest News
Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Resolution on Myanmar fails to recommend actions on Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka
ACC files case against two Dhaka Bank officials
BNP leader Shafi expelled from party
Hungary hold France to 1-1 draw
DPL Super League: First day's play washed out
CJ calls for quick disposal of woman and child rape cases
Minor drowns in Bhola pond
Woman dies in gas cylinder blast
Khaleda returns home
Most Read News
Exciting final on cards
Sexagenarian man found dead at Baraigram
Politics of vaccination
Causes and solutions to waterlogging in Dhaka city
Is C-19 worseningÂ  antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh?
Rooftop garden:Â  A touch of green in urban civilization
Living in the bubble of inflation
Three people murdered in 3 dists
Fruit farmers, traders suffer at Betagi for lack of cold storage
Three die in Cumilla road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft