10 teen gangsters held with weapons

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, has arrested 10 active members of a teen-gang named "Seven Star and Robin Hood" with locally-made weapons from Shampur area of the capital, said RAB-10 Assistant Superinten-dent of Police (ASP) Enayet Kabir Shoaib.

The arrested are Md Rabbi Ahmed, 16, Md Nayeem Ahmed, 18, Md Akash, 15, Md Nayan Hawlader, 17, Md Emon, 16, Md Saikat Sheikh, 17, Md Tushar Hawlader, 18, Md Rabiul Islam, 18, Md Arif, 17 and Md Hasan, 16.

RAB-10 ASP Enayet further said that a team of RAB-10 raided the "Dholaipar Geet Sangeet Cinema Hall" area of Shampur Police Station around 9:45pm on Friday and arrested them along with country-made weapons.

During that time, RAB recovered six Swiss knives, three kitchen knives, eight mobile phones and Tk 1,750 in cash from their possession.

Regular cases have been filed against the arrested with Bangshal police station in the capital. The nabbed persons have been handed over to the police station.







