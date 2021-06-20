

India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies of C-19 aged 91

Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist who was dubbed the 'Flying Sikh', passed away at a hospital in the north Indian city of Chandigarh late Friday.

His wife had also died from the virus earlier in the week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for Singh, writing that India had "lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians."

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said Singh's legacy would live on. "Rest in Peace our very own 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji," he tweeted. "Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian's heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come." India's cricket team led by star batsman Virat Kohli wore black armbands as a mark of respect to Singh in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in the English city of Southampton on Saturday. Another tribute came from women's tennis star Sania Mirza who said the "world will miss a legend like you". -AFP













NEW DELHI, JUNE 19: India on Saturday mourned the loss of track legend Milkha Singh, who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory, after he died aged 91 following a long battle with Covid-19.Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist who was dubbed the 'Flying Sikh', passed away at a hospital in the north Indian city of Chandigarh late Friday.His wife had also died from the virus earlier in the week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for Singh, writing that India had "lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians."Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said Singh's legacy would live on. "Rest in Peace our very own 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji," he tweeted. "Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian's heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come." India's cricket team led by star batsman Virat Kohli wore black armbands as a mark of respect to Singh in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in the English city of Southampton on Saturday. Another tribute came from women's tennis star Sania Mirza who said the "world will miss a legend like you". -AFP