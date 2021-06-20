Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies of C-19 aged 91

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies of C-19 aged 91

India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies of C-19 aged 91

NEW DELHI, JUNE 19: India on Saturday mourned the loss of track legend Milkha Singh, who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory, after he died aged 91 following a long battle with Covid-19.
Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist who was dubbed the 'Flying Sikh', passed away at a hospital in the north Indian city of Chandigarh late Friday.
His wife had also died from the virus earlier in the week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for Singh, writing that India had "lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians."
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said Singh's legacy would live on.  "Rest in Peace our very own 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji," he tweeted. "Your demise has left a deep void in every Indian's heart today, but you shall keep inspiring several generations to come." India's cricket team led by star batsman Virat Kohli wore black armbands as a mark of respect to Singh in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in the English city of Southampton on Saturday. Another tribute came from women's tennis star Sania Mirza who said the "world will miss a legend like you".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Outgoing Army Chief given a farewell
3 Nasir, Omi accomplices sent to jail after remand
No headway over return of 1.1m Rohingyas to their homes
Third wave ‘inevitable, could hit India in 6 to 8 weeks’: AIIMS chief
10 teen gangsters held with weapons
India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies of C-19 aged 91
Three of a family found dead in city
10 die in road accidents across country


Latest News
Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Resolution on Myanmar fails to recommend actions on Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka
ACC files case against two Dhaka Bank officials
BNP leader Shafi expelled from party
Hungary hold France to 1-1 draw
DPL Super League: First day's play washed out
CJ calls for quick disposal of woman and child rape cases
Minor drowns in Bhola pond
Woman dies in gas cylinder blast
Khaleda returns home
Most Read News
Exciting final on cards
Sexagenarian man found dead at Baraigram
Politics of vaccination
Causes and solutions to waterlogging in Dhaka city
Is C-19 worsening  antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh?
Rooftop garden:  A touch of green in urban civilization
Living in the bubble of inflation
Three people murdered in 3 dists
Fruit farmers, traders suffer at Betagi for lack of cold storage
Three die in Cumilla road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft