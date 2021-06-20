Three of a family found dead in city

Bodies of a man, a woman and a girl, all of a family, were recovered by police from a house in Kadamtali in the capital on Saturday morning. Police also detained one of the daughters, Mehzabin, on suspicion of committing the murders.

The bodies are of Mehzabin's father Masud Rana, 50, mother Mousumi Islam, 45, and sister Jannatul, 20, from the first floor of a six-storey house on Lalmiah Sarkar Road, said Kadamtali Police Station Sub-Inspector Kabir Hossain.

Hands and legs of the dead were found tied by the law enforcers. Mehejabin Islam Moon, the other daughter of Masud and Mousumi, was detained for questioning.

Moon's husband Shafikul Islam, 40 and their five-year-old daughter Tiptia were found unconscious at the time.

Mehzabin, who killed her parents and sister in Kadamtoli on Friday night, has also threatened to kill her husband and child if police did not act quickly. After the killing, she made a phone call to emergency hotline number 999 and made the threat, said police. However, Shila, cousin of the accused, alleged that Mehzabin wanted to kill everyone of her family.

Police have detained Mehzabin in connection with the murder and she is being questioned at the police station.

Mehzabin's husband Shafiqul Islam and their daughter Marjan Tabassum Triptia, 6, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Shila said, "She (Mehzabin) also murdered her first husband. Mehzabin and her parents and sister were sentenced to imprisonment in that case. They were released on bail after serving five years in jail."

She further said Mehzabin came to visit her parent's house with her husband and child two days ago. She then complained to her parents that her husband was having an affair with her younger sister Jannatul. There were altercations over the matter between her and her parents. She may have committed the murder as a sequel to it.

Neighbours also said Mehzabin had a dispute with her family over land and property. She put a lot of pressure on her parents to give her property. Earlier, a meeting was held to solve it.

Police said Mehzabin called 999 at 8:00am after killing her parents and sister and said, "I will kill my husband and daughter if you don't hurry up now." Being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the three victims and Mehzabin's husband and child were sent to the hospital in an unconscious state. Police assumed that the three people might have been strangulated to death after making them unconscious on Friday night.

Kadamtoli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jamal Uddin said, "We found the bodies with their hands and feet tied. They were killed last night by one of their family members. We detained the accused girl."

Meanwhile, Shafiqul, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said he had come to visit his father-in-law's house. "I got sick after eating food and tea last night. My daughter also fainted."











