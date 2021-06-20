10 die in road accidents across country

At least ten people were killed and dozens of others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Bogura, Narsingdi, Bhola and Narayanganj on Saturday.

In the capital, a police constable has been killed in a road accident in Dhaka's Dhanmondi. The deceased, 44-year-old Bashir Talukdar, is believed to have been involved in a hit and run incident in front of the Dhaka Bank branch at Dhanmondi Road 7.

He was taken by police to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor-in-charge declared him dead around 1:30am on Saturday.

"He was lying unconscious after being hit by a vehicle," Dhanmondi Police Deputy Inspector SI Palash Biswas said, "A bicycle and a table fan was on the ground next to him."

"Around 12:30am he was rescued and taken to a local hospital. Later he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Doctors there declared him dead."

The body is currently at the hospital morgue, awaiting autopsy. Law enforcers are trying to identify the vehicle that hit him, Biswas said.

Bashir Talukdar was the son of the late Altaf Talukdar, a Liberation War freedom fighter, and hailed from Patuakhali. He lived with his family in Dhaka's Mirpur.

Our Bogura Correspondet added that a couple and their minor daughter were killed and several others injured as a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway in Bogura district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Ashraf Uddin, 50, his wife Parul Begum, 42, their one and a half-month-old daughter, hailing from Saghata upazila in Gaibandha district.

Gobindaganj Highway Police Station Officer in-Charge (OC) Khairul Islam said a Rangpur-bound passenger bus coming from the opposite direction rammed into the auto-rickshaw carrying the trio in Hatibandha area in the morning, leaving the couple dead on the spot and the child critically injured. The injured was rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The couple was going to Bogura district town to see a doctor for their daughter.

Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver and another of its passenger are also undergoing treatment at the hospital while around 15 passengers of the bus also received minor injuries. Most of them received first aid. Police seized the vehicles, but the bus driver and its helper fled the scene.

Our Narsingdi Correspondent reports, three persons were killed as a truck and pickup van collided head-on at Chirmari area in Narsingdi district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sahabuddin, son of late Nazimuddin, Moti Mia, son of Kamal Uddin, hailed from Choto Sadipur village and pickup van driver Abir, of Bari Majlis village in Mograpara union under Sonargaon upazila.

Sohel Chowdhury, one of the deceased's relative, said the accident took place in the area around 7:00am, leaving the trio dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were rushed to Narsingdi Hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to hospital morgue.

Our Bhola Correspondent added a worker of a non-government organization (NGO) was killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Bhola district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Md Nure Alam, 40, was a resident of Ward No.5 of Borhanuddin upazila.

Witnesses said two motorcycles collided head-on at Dighaldi area at about 10:30am, leaving one bike rider Nure Alam dead on the spot. Bhola Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the matter.

Our Narayanganj Correspondent writes, two passengers of a battery-run auto-rickshaw were killed, and its driver was injured when the vehicle collided head-on with a covered van on Chashara-Panchabati road at Police Line area of Sadar upazila in Narayanganj on Saturday

Rakibuzzaman, Officer-in-Charge, Fatullah Model Police Station said, a battery-run auto-rickshaw was going towards Panchabati carrying two passengers at around 4:00pm. A covered van coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw while overtaking.

One passenger of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot. The locals rescued its driver and another passenger and sent them to Narayanganj General Hospital.

The OC added that the on-duty doctor declared the passenger dead, and sent the driver to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.















