Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:21 AM
3 minor boys go missing in Sylhet

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Three minor madrasha students have gone missing from Ahmedpur village in Dakkhin Surma upazila of Sylhet, police said on Saturday.
The three have been identified as 13-year-old twin brothers Hassan and Hossain, sons of Shamsul Islam, and Apu, 10, son of Salma Begum.
Manirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Dakkhin Surma Police Station, said the trio went missing from the village on Thursday morning. "A missing person's complaint has been lodged," he said.
According to their family members, the trio left their respective houses around 6 am on Thursday and didn't return.    -UNB



